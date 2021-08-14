Feathercoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,203.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $14,203.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

