FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.68.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.94. FedEx has a 52 week low of $201.86 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.