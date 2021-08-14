Feellike 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,313.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00138381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00155196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,855.83 or 0.99276367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.01 or 0.00860236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

