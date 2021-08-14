Fei Protocol Price Tops $1.00 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $19.30 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00135334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.88 or 0.99870445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.80 or 0.00869663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

