Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Head to Head Contrast

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,090.76 -$18.11 million ($0.76) -9.38 Opthea $60,000.00 5,250.38 -$11.10 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.70% -57.35% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Opthea 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 101.03%. Opthea has a consensus price target of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 367.97%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Opthea beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

