FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Up 162.4% in July

FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 162.4% from the July 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FRANQ stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. FHC has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.

About FHC

FHC Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

