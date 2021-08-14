FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Up 162.4% in July

FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 162.4% from the July 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
FRANQ stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. FHC has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.
