Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.94.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $134.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.