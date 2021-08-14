Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.53% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 99,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Shares of FQAL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

