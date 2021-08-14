Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $914,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 136,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,027. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48.

