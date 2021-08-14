Filecoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.67 or 0.00154746 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 billion and $887.28 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00137661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,997.81 or 1.00077837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.15 or 0.06929433 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 96,300,085 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

