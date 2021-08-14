Financial Analysis: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) versus LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 31.55% 23.65% 18.14% LiveVox N/A -1,451.58% -28.57%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dover Motorsports and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.17%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dover Motorsports and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.52 $7.48 million N/A N/A LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats LiveVox on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

