Financial Analysis: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Golub Capital BDC and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $298.95 million 9.04 $54.87 million $1.22 13.10 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.83 -$35.45 million $0.03 920.00

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Golub Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 121.90% 7.76% 4.13% Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21%

Risk and Volatility

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies. The Company seeks to create a diverse portfolio that includes senior secured, one-stop, second lien and subordinated loans and warrants and minority equity securities by primarily investing in the securities of United States middle-market companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by the Company’s investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC (GC Advisors).

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

