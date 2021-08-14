Financial Analysis: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) vs. Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -55.74 Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.35 $1.12 million $0.07 45.71

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuantumScape and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 115.42%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78% Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

