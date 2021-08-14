Financial Contrast: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

This table compares Uber Technologies and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -34.45% -42.11% -15.64% Limelight Networks -24.06% -22.68% -11.42%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 28 0 2.90 Limelight Networks 1 7 1 0 2.00

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $67.49, indicating a potential upside of 59.84%. Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $5.16, indicating a potential upside of 99.85%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Limelight Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.14 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -10.94 Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.42 -$19.28 million ($0.14) -18.43

Limelight Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Uber Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.