Financial Review: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66% Axcelis Technologies 11.87% 11.86% 9.11%

77.6% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $49.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Axcelis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.14 Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 3.05 $49.98 million $1.35 31.90

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.