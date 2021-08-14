Financial Survey: Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82% 360 DigiTech 33.47% 52.31% 18.85%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lufax and 360 DigiTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 104.29%. 360 DigiTech has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.04%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and 360 DigiTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.40 $1.79 billion $0.95 8.17 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.37 $535.88 million $3.50 5.34

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than 360 DigiTech. 360 DigiTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

