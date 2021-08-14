FinNexus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $306,206.99 and $10.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 4,263.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00874646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00101088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043673 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.