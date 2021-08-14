FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0155 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 16% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $5,327.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00874646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00101088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043673 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.