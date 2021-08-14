FIO Protocol Price Up 10.4% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $75.09 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001499 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001195 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

