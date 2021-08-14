First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FA opened at $23.93 on Friday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.66.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.