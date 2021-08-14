First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,839,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of First BanCorp. worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

