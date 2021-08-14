First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.81 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,475,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,398,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.