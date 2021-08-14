First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.