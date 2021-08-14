First National Bank of Hutchinson Cuts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,239 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises about 5.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IDV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 376,414 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

