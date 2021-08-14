First National Bank of Hutchinson Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $29,066,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.46. 665,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

