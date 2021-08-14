First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,806. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66.

