First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $135.08. 17,776,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.57. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

