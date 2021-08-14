First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $24.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 12.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

