First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $43.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

