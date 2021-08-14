First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $717.17. 16,671,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,786,559. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.33 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

