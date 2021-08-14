First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 70.5% in July

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $44.25 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $2,323,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

