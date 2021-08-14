First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $13.95 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

