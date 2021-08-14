First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.59 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.46.

