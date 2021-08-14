First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.76% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 131,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,328,000.

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 89,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,118. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46.

