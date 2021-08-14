First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 205.5% in July

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 205.5% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTC stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 716.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

