First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

