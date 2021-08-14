First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 78.5% in July

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FAB opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $75.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.