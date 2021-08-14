First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.38. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

