First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 183.8% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 183.8% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTXO opened at $32.16 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

