First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 2.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $48.91. 420,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

