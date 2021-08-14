First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 275.9% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

