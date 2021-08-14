First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 155.6% in July

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter.

