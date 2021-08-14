First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 372.1% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:FGB opened at $4.30 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.