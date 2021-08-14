First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a growth of 195.4% from the July 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

