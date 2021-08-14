FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTDL stock remained flat at $$17.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55. FirsTime Design has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

FirsTime Design Ltd. engages in the design, import, and distribution of timepieces and other home decor products through major, national retailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pewaukee, WI.

