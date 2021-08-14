FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 1,621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.6 days.
FANDF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98.
About FirstRand
