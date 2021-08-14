FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 1,621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.6 days.

FANDF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98.

Get FirstRand alerts:

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.