FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for about 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.81% of FirstService worth $211,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.