Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,842. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

