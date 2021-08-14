Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 185,909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.93% of American Express worth $2,539,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,136,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.