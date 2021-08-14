Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 185,909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.93% of American Express worth $2,539,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
AXP stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,136,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.
American Express Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
