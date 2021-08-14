Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 228,718 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Caterpillar worth $1,445,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.57. 2,037,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

